“Art Has No Barriers” program wraps up

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A special celebration was held at the Lansing Art Gallery wrapping up the “Art Has No Barriers” program.

The all-inclusive pilot program included students both with and without disabilities.

Organizers say that art is a language everyone can understand.

“Given any disability, how do we help everyone still make art, how do we give them an opportunity to enjoy the arts and to be a part of the process as well as the product,” asks Barb Whitney, Executive Director of the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center.

“I want them to understand that you know even if they can’t speak, they can tell their story in art so it’s always been close to my heart,” adds program founder Catherine Tonning Popowich.

The finished art will be on display in the gallery through the fall.