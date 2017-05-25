“Anabelle” Pet Of The Day May 25

Published:

Meet “Anabelle”, our Pet Of The Day today. Anabelle is a 3-year old St. Bernard-Greyhound mix. That’s quite a combination! Anabelle is very active and loves to run in big circles. She’d appreciate a fenced-in yard and an active family. Anabelle gets along with other dogs and is always ready to meet new friends. She would enjoy another dog to play with but would not do well with young children. You can learn more about Anabelle by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

