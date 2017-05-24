Twitter changes its privacy policy

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When you browse the internet and use social media, it may not be as private as you think. Twitter, one of the largest social media sites of all time, just changed its privacy policy in a big way.

The first is you can’t enable a feature called “Do Not Track” anymore. It was an option to stop advertisers from tracking your browsing history. Twitter was one of the last standing social media giants to honor such an option but now they say they offer better and more granular privacy controls.

Your web data is also stored longer. Twitter uses cookies to store information about you when you visit a site that has a twitter share button or an embedded tweet. Now it will store this data for 30 days instead of just 10. This allows Twitter and advertisers to have an in-depth profile of you and what you like.

Watch above for other changes that Twitter made and how you can make your account more secure.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s