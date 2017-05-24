This Morning: Lansing area veterans get connected to vital services

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of Capital Area veterans will get access to several service agencies thanks to a joint effort in Lansing.

Volunteers will host the Capital Area Stand Down and Lansing Community Connect at Adado Riverfront Park on Wednesday.

The free events will help connect veterans to housing, health, and employment services from 10am-2pm.

No pre-registration is required.

Participants are asked to arrive by 9am to register for the services they’re interested in learning more about.

The event is organized by Volunteers of America, City of Lansing, Greater Lansing Homeless Resolution Network, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and several other volunteers and supporting agencies.

Drivers should be advised that one lane of Grand Avenue will be closed during the event.