This Morning: Lansing area veterans get connected to vital services

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of Capital Area veterans will get access to several service agencies thanks to a joint effort in Lansing.

Volunteers will host the Capital Area Stand Down and Lansing Community Connect at Adado Riverfront Park on Wednesday.

The free events will help connect veterans to housing, health, and employment services from 10am-2pm.

No pre-registration is required.

Participants are asked to arrive by 9am to register for the services they’re interested in learning more about.

The event is organized by Volunteers of America, City of Lansing, Greater Lansing Homeless Resolution Network, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and several other volunteers and supporting agencies.

Drivers should be advised that one lane of Grand Avenue will be closed during the event.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s