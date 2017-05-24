Sweet! Pickleball Courts open in Delta Mills

In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – This is your lucky day if you woke up this morning ready for a pickleball match.

New pickleball courts will be opened to the public today in Delta Mills Park in Delta Township.

There will be a celebration dedication at 10 a.m. and then the courts will be open for play.

So what exactly is pickleball?

It’s a sport played on a badminton-sized court with a net that is a couple of inches lower than a tennis net.

Players use a perforated plastic ball that is very similar to a whiffle ball and pickleball paddles to bat the ball over the net.

A pickleball paddle is made of wood or composite and are twice the size of Ping-Pong paddles.

It’s a game that can be played year-round and by all ages.

