Social media games won’t count as gambling in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Social media games on the internet would not be considered gambling in Michigan under a bill signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder.

An analysis of Senate Bill 202 says some businesses have used free online games to promote themselves. The games typically are free and offer additional plays instead of prizes. The new law doesn’t cover fantasy sports.

Casinos in Detroit were in favor of the legislation, along with the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Casinos use the games to attract new customers.

The governor signed the bill Tuesday.

