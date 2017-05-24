Schor Bill Addressing Opioid Abuse Epidemic Clears House Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The House Committee on Health Policy passed state Rep. Andy Schor’s (D-Lansing) House Bill 4403 earlier today, which would clarify that Medicaid dollars can be used to pay for medical detoxification and inpatient treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction.

HB 4403 was part of a larger, bipartisan, six-bill package all voted out of the House Committee on Health Policy. Many of the bills follow the recommendations put out by Gov. Rick Snyder’s Michigan Prescription Drug and Opioid Abuse Task Force, on which Rep. Schor served. The bills range in scope from regulation of pain management clinics and allowing pharmacists to refuse prescriptions to requiring schools to educate students on the dangers of prescription opioids and requiring parental consent for minors to receive opioid prescriptions.

Rep. Schor’s bill clarifies that Medicaid can be used to pay for medically supervised detoxification and inpatient treatment when medically appropriate for a given patient. Many people struggling with opioid addiction have burned a lot of bridges with friends and family and struggle to maintain a job causing them to end up on Medicaid for their medical needs.