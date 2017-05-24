Gov. Rick Snyder Announces Leadership Changes at Michigan Economic Development Corporation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier today, Gov. Rick Snyder announced leadership changes at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, with Steve Arwood stepping down on June 30.

Arwood has served as the CEO of the MEDC, as well as president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund since January 2015. Prior to that, he also served in the Snyder Administration as director of Talent and Economic Development (TED) and director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Arwood plans to spend more time with his family and enjoy a Pure Michigan summer in the coming months. His wife Cheri recently retired after 33 years in public service, most recently as the extradition coordinator in the Governor’s Office.

Gov. Snyder is recommending that the MEDC Executive Committee appoint Jennifer Nelson as the interim director of MEDC. Nelson has been with the MEDC for 11 years and currently serves as executive vice president of business development.

The Governor also will appoint a new president and chairman of Michigan Strategic Fund.

The MEDC CEO is charged with implementing and executing MEDC’s core mission of business development and attraction, community development, providing access to capital and improving Michigan’s image and brand.