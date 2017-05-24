Dobies appeals recall petitions

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Vice Mayor Dobies issued a statement today on his appeal to the Circuit Court regarding petition language attempting to recall him as 6th Ward City Council member:

“I’m running for Mayor to move Jackson forward with good jobs, safe roads, and a thriving local economy. We’ve made a lot of progress since I first took office in 2012, and this ongoing recall scheme shows how badly the out-of-touch establishment wants to reverse our forward momentum. I’ve never been afraid of a tough fight, and as Jackson’s next mayor, I’ll never stop fighting for a brighter future for Jackson,” Dobies said.

Six recall petitions were filed against Dobies on April 28, three of which were approved at a clarity hearing on May 9 by the Jackson County Elections Commission.

Under Michigan law, any factual error or unclear statement is sufficient to reject the entire recall petition. Among other errors in the petitions, any of which are sufficient to reject them in their entirety, were:

• Two petitions clearly misstated the date of the final approval of the Non-Discrimination Ordinance

• One petition misrepresented the nature of the Kibby Road reconstruction project

• One petition cited a motion that Dobies made, but subsequently withdrew

Dobies noted that of the four people speaking in support of the recall, only two live in the City of Jackson. Many people from the city came to support Dobies. Only one person speaking lived in the 6th Ward, and that person voiced his support of Dobies.