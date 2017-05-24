Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify one person and find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On the evening of Sunday May 21, a felonious assault occurred on the 1600 block of South Washington. The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify anyone involved in the assault.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Scott Michael Vanderzee is a 49-year-old white male who stands at 5’09” and weighs about 185 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Vanderzee has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Brandon J Heckard is a 39-year-old white male who stands at 5’04” and weighs about 136 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Heckard has a Felony Warrant for Obstruction out of Lansing,

Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.