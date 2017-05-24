Community mourns loss of Lansing homicide victim, holds candlelight vigil

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “I’m going to ask that we have a moment of silence in remembrance of our friend…Kevin.”

Heartbreak and sorrow as family and friends remember the life of 27 year-old Kevin Wirth who was murdered in his Lansing home on Sunday.

“He was the person I contacted for everything and anything and same as well his way,” said Michelle Paye; a close friend of Kevin’s.

Paye has been a close friend of Wirth’s for nearly 16 years and she finds his death…unimaginable.

“This is really rough…we’ve both always said to each other we don’t know what we’d do without each other,” Paye stated.

“He would be so happy to see all of you here tonight in sharing these fun memories because that’s all he ever wanted was to make people smile.”

A somber gathering…filled with tears and memories of a life lost too soon.

A young soul who Matthew Krantz says was full of hopes and dreams.

“He was just energetic, happy all the time like it was rare to see him upset. I loved the kid so much…he was the best in the world and I don’t know how I’m going to get through without him,” said Krantz.

For Krantz, it’s important that Wirth’s legacy be carried on not only because of the generous person he was but because he touched the lives of everyone he met…and Krantz says justice needs to be served.

“I don’t wish pain on anyone but I hope he gets what he…is coming to him,” Krantz stated.

“He was an amazing person, thank you.”

For anyone that knew Wirth, they say he will always be remembered in their hearts.