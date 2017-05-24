COLD CASE: Today marks 27th anniversary of Paige Renkoski disappearance

(WLNS) – 27 years ago today Paige Renkoski pulled off I-96 near the Fowlerville exit and vanished.

The 30-year-old Okemos woman has never seen again but the search for her has never stopped.

Her car was running with her purse and shoes inside.

In Livingston County the Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team continues to review tips and other information but has not made an arrest.

Sheriff Mike Murphy tells our media partners WHMI that the odd thing about this particular case is the fact it was a holiday weekend.

He says with the amount of traffic on I-96 and being it was during the day it is bizarre to him that nobody has come forward or called who might have seen something.

Through the years there have been multiple searches for Renkoski’s remains but nothing has come of those efforts.

Ardis Renkoski, Paige’s mother, has said she’s under no illusions about her daughter’s fate but not a day goes by that she doesn’t want an answer.

Anyone with information about what they may have seen that day or heard since then is encouraged to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 517-546-8477.