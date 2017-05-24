Candlelight vigil tonight for Lansing homicide victim; suspect to be in court today

By Published:
Homicide victim Kevin Wirth of Lansing Photo courtesy: Christin Harris

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The suspect in Sunday’s homicide in Lansing is expected to be officially charged in court sometime this morning.

Police tell 6 News the man is 30 years old and from Detroit.

The arraignment should take place between 10 a.m. and noon today.

According to police Kevin Wirth, 27, was found dead inside his home on East Kalamazoo Street early Sunday morning.

We learned Tuesday that he’d been stabbed.

The investigation continues to find out what lead to the stabbing and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Wirth’s friends and family have organized a candlelight vigil for tonight at 8 p.m. at the Nuthouse Sports Grill in downtown Lansing.

Friends say it was a place he often enjoyed and the last place he was seen alive.

