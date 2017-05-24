“Birch” Pet Of The Day May 24

Meet “Birch”, our Pet of the Day today. Birch is a 3-year-old “All-American” breed. He appears to have a few different breeds in his family tree. Birch is a sweet, friendly guy. He is very calm and patient. Birch weighs about 49 pounds and is a strong fellow. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Birch by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement