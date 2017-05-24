Attorney General Schuette reports income of $375,000 in 2016

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his wife saw their income drop last year to about $375,000.

Schuette on Wednesday voluntarily released a few pages from his federal tax return for 2016. Bill and Cynthia Schuette’s income fell from $454,000 in 2015.

Most of their income last year came from capital gains and dividends from investments and about $44,000 in pensions or annuities.

The Schuettes say they paid $71,000 in federal, state and Lansing taxes. An independent trustee manages the couple’s assets to avoid any conflict with Schuette’s job as attorney general.

The Schuettes reported $51,000 in gifts to charities.

Schuette, a Republican, has held elective office for decades and is expected to run for governor in 2018, when Gov. Rick Snyder will be term-limited.

