Theater at Michigan Science Center focuses on STEM learning

DETROIT (AP) – Toyota Motor North America and the Michigan Science Center are showcasing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning through programs and films at a new theater at the center.

The $1.4 million Toyota 4D Engineering Theater was unveiled Monday in Detroit.

Its exterior features an interactive wall that allows visitors to engage in unique activities. Inside, the theater houses a state-of-the-art HD projection system with 3D viewing capabilities and enhanced space and lighting.

Advanced viewing technology also allows the center to live-stream video footage.

The theater opens Saturday to the public. General admission and tickets to the theater are free that day.

Toyota has a product development facility in Ann Arbor. The automaker says it has made Michigan a hub for its North American automotive research and development.