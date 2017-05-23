Social media impact on disasters around the world

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Most people tend to think of social media as a platform where you keep up with old friends and distant relatives. Well, with every disaster that hits our world, we see another use for social media; help and safety.

Soon after the attack happened, social media turned on its magic.

The hashtag #RoomForManchester began trending online with people offering whatever they could…from spare beds and couches to free car rides and phone chargers.

Facebook also enabled its Safety Check feature. It lets people in the affected area mark themselves as safe so that friends and family know they are alive and well.

It’s been used for natural disasters like hurricanes, as well as terrorist attacks and mass shootings.

As people evacuated and the scene calmed down, social media came together yet again to mourn those lost and injured in the attack.

Watch above for more.