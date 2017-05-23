Recommended budget cuts could end Eaton Co. road patrol

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A recommendation from the Eaton County Controller calls for cutting two dozen members of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department to help balance the budget.

According to Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, that could eliminate the entire county’s road patrol.

To be clear, these recommended budget cuts are simply ideas that have not yet been acted on. John Fuentes, the county’s Controller presented them to the Ways and Means Committee on May 12th.

County officials say the reason behind it, is to simply reduce the ongoing contributions to fund retirement and health care benefits.

The recommendation calls for cuts to a total of 26 positions which would include 18 deputies, four command jobs, two dispatchers and two clerks.

While this is all preliminary, just the idea isn’t sitting well with Sheriff Reich who said it would be “devastating” to public safety in the county.

“This relatively equates to laying off my entire out county road patrol where the outlining townships who have no police protection would have none,” Sheriff Reich said. “If these positions were eliminated, I wouldn’t have any deputies to patrol those areas or take complaints.”

Budget discussions will continue for the next couple of months. 6 News talked with an Eaton County Commissioner who weighed in on these recommendations.

