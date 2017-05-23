Proposed food stamp cuts could mean thousands without meals in Michigan

(WLNS) – City officials say food is something every person has a right to.

The Trump administration’s new budget proposal calls for slashing more than $4 trillion in spending.

Almost $200 billion of that is cuts in food stamp programs.

“No one in our great country, certainly in this community, should go to bed hungry and definitely not our kids,” City of Lansing Community Services Director Joan Jackson Johnson said.

Jackson Johnson says, the city and local food banks do all they can to make sure that tragedy doesn’t become a reality, but there is only so far they can go.

“The pressure on the food bank, the pressure on the City of Lansing is already great, how much more can we do?”

According to the State Food Bank Council, if the proposed 25% cut to federal SNAP food stamp funding goes through, Michigan families would lose more than 45 million meals.

“We really

only provide about ten percent of the meals that the SNAP program can provide so its vital that both of the programs work together to meet the need of our clients,” Food Bank Council Deputy Director Kait Skwir said.

It’s an issue Michigan League for Public Policy CEO Gilda Jacobs says would set our nation back rather than help it move forward.

“There is a ripple affect honestly, addressing the nutritional needs of kids.”

But local food banks hope that lawmakers see the looming affects and stop the cut before it takes place.

“We’re really hoping that this budget process allows us to have some hard but real and necessary conversations with our legislators about the need of our clients,” Skwir said.

If the cuts go through, Jackson Johnson says the community would rally around the 600 families that would be affected in Lansing.