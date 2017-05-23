POLL: Support growing for legal pot

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The tide of support in Michigan is shifting to legalizing marijuana for recreational use if it’s regulated and taxed like alcohol.

That’s the result of a statewide poll conducted by the Marketing Resource Group.

600 Michigan voters were asked their opinions on legalizing marijuana.

The strongest support comes from people who identify themselves as Democrats and voters under the age of 40.

People claiming to be Republicans and voters over 65 are opposed to legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

Among Democrats 71 percent support legalization, with the strongest support, 48 percent, seen in the Detroit area, with West Michigan trailing slightly at 45 percent.

The poll found support across the state except in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Northern Lower Michigan.

Among Republicans the split was nearly down the middle between support and opposition, with 46 percent backing legalization and 48 percent against it.

Younger voters between the ages of 18 and 39 were the largest backers at 77 percent.

61 percent of the voters over the age of 65 opposed it.

“While attitudes toward marijuana may be mellowing, most Republican voters and those 65 and older still are not ready to legalize it,” said Tom Shields, president of MRG. “Support for legalizing recreational use of marijuana has grown from 41 percent in 2013 to 58 percent in just the last four years. I would not be surprised to see a successful ballot proposal within the next few years.”

The poll had a margin of error or +/- 4 percent.