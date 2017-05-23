MSU completes Title IX investigation into MSU football sexual assault case

Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has finished a Title IX investigation into several of it’s football players.

University spokesman Jason Cody told 6 News he could not talk about the specifics of the investigation due to the Family Educational and Privacy Act.

Cody said the case will go in front of a board if the Title IX coordinator finds wrongdoing. If no wrongdoing is found as a result of this investigation, the case is essentially dropped.

A criminal investigation has been going on for more than two months. We still do not know the names of the players who are on suspension.

A member of the coaching staff was also suspended.

The case has been turned over to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, who still has yet to make a decision.

6 News will keep you updated as soon as we learn more about the investigation.

