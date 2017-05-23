UPDATE: Man dies after Eaton Rapids boating accident

UPDATE (9:15 a.m.) – The man pulled from the water after a boating accident near the Smithville Dam in Eaton Rapids yesterday has died.

Gene Robinson, 69, of Olivet died overnight in a local hospital.

Four people were in a boat that capsized near the dam Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson was in the boat with his son and two grandsons when the boat got caught up in turbulence at the dam and capsized.

UPDATE (10:16 p.m.) – 6 News has learned that the person who was pulled from the water near the Smithville Dam is a mid-to-late 60 year-old man. At this time, there is no further update on his condition.

UPDATE (5:20p.m.) – At approximately 3:35 p.m. a call was made to Eaton County Police about a capsized boat near the Smithville Dam. There were 4 occupants in the boat and three were able to reach shore. The fourth person was taken to Sparrow Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The accident is still under investigation.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A dive team is in the water right now at the Smithville Dam in Eaton Rapids.

Police were called around 3:30pm today and the dive team was sent out shortly after.

Police say a boy was in a boat on the river, the boat then overturned…and the boy remained in the water.

Dive teams recovered the boy and performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital.

We do not know how the boy is doing at this time.

