It’s “Be Kind Day” in Haslett

Published:
Photo: AP

HASLETT, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of kindergarten and first grade students will drop in on downtown Haslett today to spread one message: be kind.

The 440 kids are students at Wilshire Early Childhood Center.

They’ll visit more than a dozen Haslett businesses to say “thank you” for supporting the community.

“We’ve made it our school’s goal to kindness to others within our school, within our community and ultimately the world,” said kindergarten teacher and organizer Nicole LeFavre.

The students will visit the businesses, sing a song about kindness and hand each business a flower.

It all begins this morning at 8:45 a.m. at the four corners of Haslett and Marsh Roads and will continue until noon.

If you are driving in the area take extra care to look out for some very excited kids being kind in the community.

