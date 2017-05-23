Good Samaritans pull driver from burning I-94 wreck

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An Albion man is being treated for serious injuries after being pulled from a fiery crash on I-94 last night.

Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand says the 36-year-old man was driving west on I-94 near the Parma Road exit just before 11:00 p.m.

911 callers said the man drove his Hyundai car into the back of a semi-truck and the car burst into flames.

He was trapped inside his car until two people driving by stopped and pulled him from the burning car.

They were not injured and their names have not been released.

Investigators say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash and charges are being sought against the driver of the car.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

