“Community Crisis” Town Hall Meeting May 18

(WLNS) – On May 18 WLNS-TV 6 News broadcast a one-hour, commercial-free town hall meeting on the heroin and opioid addiction epidemic. Hosted by 6 News anchor Sheri Jones, the town hall brought together a panel of people who deal with the epidemic each day. In the course of the hour the public asked questions, voiced concerns and heard opinions from panelists as diverse as a former heroin addict to a U.S. Congressman. You can watch the entire presentation (divided into two parts) in the videos above.

Advertisement