“Community Crisis” Town Hall Meeting May 18

By Published:

(WLNS) – On May 18 WLNS-TV 6 News broadcast a one-hour, commercial-free town hall meeting on the heroin and opioid addiction epidemic. Hosted by 6 News anchor Sheri Jones, the town hall brought together a panel of people who deal with the epidemic each day. In the course of the hour the public asked questions, voiced concerns and heard opinions from panelists as diverse as a former heroin addict to a U.S. Congressman. You can watch the entire presentation (divided into two parts) in the videos above.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s