UPDATE: Boy was pulled from the water in boating accident

UPDATE (5:20p.m.) – At approximately 3:35 p.m. a call was made to Eaton County Police about a capsized boat near the Smithville Dam. There were 4 occupants in the boat and three were able to reach shore. The fourth person was taken to Sparrow Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The accident is still under investigation.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A dive team is in the water right now at the Smithville Dam in Eaton Rapids.

Police were called around 3:30pm today and the dive team was sent out shortly after.

Police say a boy was in a boat on the river, the boat then overturned…and the boy remained in the water.

Dive teams recovered the boy and performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital.

We do not know how the boy is doing at this time.

This is a developing story.

