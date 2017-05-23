Bill boosts fee for election recount when margin isn’t close

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would double the fee for losing candidates to file recount petitions if they are down by more than 5 percentage points.

The bill is a response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein’s recount last fall despite her winning 1 percent of the vote.

The Republican-sponsored measure to be approved Tuesday would increase recount fees from $125 per precinct to $250 if losing candidates are behind by more than 5 points.

Supporters say Stein’s recount showed current fees are too low to cover costs. The recount covered more than 40 percent of the statewide vote before courts stopped it.

Democrat Hillary Clinton unofficially cut into Republican Donald Trump’s 10,704-vote win by only about 100 votes.

ONLINE: Senate Bill 290