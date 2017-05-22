Toddler found wandering street at night reunited with family

By Published:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A toddler found wandering a street in the middle of the night in Lexington, Kentucky, has been reunited with his family.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports motorist James Crisp was driving about 2 a.m. Saturday when he found the boy, who looked to be about 2 years old, walking in the street. Crisp says he stopped and opened the door to talk to the boy, who climbed in and said “Go bye bye.”

Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says officers responding to Crisp’s call canvassed the neighborhood trying to find the boy’s home, but were unsuccessful. Daugherty says the child’s mother later called to report the youngster missing Saturday morning after the family awoke to find him gone.

Detectives will determine if any charges are warranted.

