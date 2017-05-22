Supreme Court rejects businesses’ challenge to Michigan tax

By Published:
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is rejecting challenges by IBM, Goodyear and other businesses seeking more than $1 billion in tax refunds from Michigan.

The justices on Monday turned away the companies’ appeal of state court rulings that upheld changes the state made to the way business taxes are assessed. The companies said they were being treated unfairly because the state retroactively changed its tax laws.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed a measure into law in 2014 that affected business taxes back to 2008. The law was upheld by a Michigan appeals court.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s