Lawmakers move to curb distracted driving

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A bill in the state House seeks to tackle the growing problem of distracted driving by making it a civil infraction just to be holding a smart phone while operating a car.

Nearly 13,000 crashes in Michigan in 2016 involved a distracted driver.

That’s an increase of 70 percent over 2015.

A House committee is holding hearings on a bill to ban driving while holding a cell phone with the next hearing scheduled for next Tuesday.

Supporters say the current law against texting while driving is outdated and they want a blanket ban on operating cell phones while behind the wheel.

Michigan would be the 15th state with such a ban.

