Lansing police make arrest in weekend homicide

Homicide victim Kevin Wirth of Lansing Photo courtesy: Christin Harris

Lansing police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Kevin Wirth, a 27-year-old Lansing man, was found dead inside a home on the city’s east side on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of East Kalamazoo Street and found Wirth dead inside.

Sources tell 6 News they have suspect in custody. They say officers from the Michigan State Police fugitive team and United States Marshals tracked the suspect to a home in the Detroit area on Monday.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Detroit man, was arrested and brought to Lansing. He should be in court to face formal charges in the near future.

