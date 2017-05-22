Lansing homicide victim’s friend talks about night he was killed

A suspect is in custody in connection to Lansing’s 7th homicide of the year.

It all started as a call for a burglary alarm early Sunday morning.

That call, turned into a homicide investigation when police found 27-year old, Kevin Wirth’s body at a home on the 1100 block of E. Kalamazoo St.

Then, less than 2-hours ago, Lansing Police said they had a 30-year old Detroit man in custody.

Officials have not yet released his name, but LPD say they had help from a State Police fugitive team and the U.S. Marshal’s service when they arrested him.

“We were so close, ya know, he was genuinely my best friend,” says Christin Harris.

Harris says, she’s been friends with Wirth for more than a decade.

In fact, she’s his emergency contact and says she was the one, who got an alert when his alarm went off.

But when she called Wirth to check on him, she says, a stranger who found the phone on the street answered.

“I told him I’m looking for my friend I think he was robbed i don’t know whats going on, and the guy had said well I hope he doesn’t live over by Pennsylvania and Kalamazoo because there’s a homicide there,” says Harris.

Harris says, it was in that moment, her worst nightmare came true.

“I knew that if he was robbed he would have been the one that didn’t make it in that scenario,” says Harris.

Harris says, she had actually gotten text messages from Wirth overnight. However, Harris says, she didn’t see those messages until it was too late.

“Because of his friendliness and bublieness, I think sometimes he trusts people a little too quickly,” says Harris.

But it’s those characteristics, that those who know Wirth say, they will remember the most.

“He wouldn’t want anybody being upset, he would want people to remember the good times and cheers about it,” says Harris.

There will be a candlelight vigil for Wirth on Wednesday (5/24) at 8pm at The Nuthouse Sports Grill in Lansing.

There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for Wirth’s funeral expenses.