Lansing Council in line for Homeland Security grant

U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo courtesy MGN Online.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Lansing is getting ready to accept another big infusion of funds from Homeland Security to prepare for, and recover from, terrorist attacks and other hazards that could strike mid-Michigan.

The Ways and Means Committee will review a resolution for the City Council tonight that would clear the way for more than $200,000 from the “Homeland Security Grant Program.”

That money will be awarded over a period of 32 months to allow Lansing to plan, train and buy equipment so the area will be ready for a terror attack.

No local matching or other funding is required.

