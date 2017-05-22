Father of Times Square car crash victim thanks New Yorkers

A car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians, injuring at least a dozen people, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square has left a note at a makeshift memorial to thank New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed. He was accompanied by a reporter from Michigan television station WWMT.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people’s names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were “no words that can express our gratitude” for the support.

