“Click It or Ticket” seatbelt campaign launches today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are starting the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign today with a new twist.

Michigan residents are in a friendly competition with Ohio and Indiana to increase seat belt use.

The Michigan State Police want not just outpace those two states but to make Michigan number one in the country for seat belt usage.

In 2008 and 2009 Michigan was the top-ranked state for seat belt use.

Now the state is tied for 12th.

The Midwest competition kicks off today and runs through June 4.

When you’ve buckled up, and before you start your vehicle, you can use the hashtag #ClickOnMi on social media to show your state pride.

This is the 100th anniversary for the Michigan State Police.

Since being formed MSP troopers responded to 6 traffic crashed in 1918 to 43,000 in 2016.