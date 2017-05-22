“Clancy” Pet Of The Day May 22

Meet “Clancy”, our Pet of the Day today. Clancy is an incredible 8-month old male ready for a new home. He has been in the cattery the longest. We think he suffers from “black cat” syndrome as he keeps getting passed over for more colorful kitties. He has a super purrrsonality and is one of the first kitties to come over and say hello and rub up against you. He is outgoing and loving. He has been neutered, is current on all his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Clancy by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

