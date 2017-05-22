6 Sports Play of the Week May 22

By Published:

It’s Monday and that means it’s time for the 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week the spotlights turns to the softball diamond. It’s last Wednesday’s game between the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds and the Grand Ledge Comets. The Greyhounds pitcher is spinning a no hitter and gets a boost from a great over-the-shoulder catch in deep center field. Nice Willie Mays-style defense and that earns our Play of the Week award. Enjoy the video!

