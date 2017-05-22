100 tons of hot dogs recalled for metal in meat

(WLNS) – There’s an important recall you might have missed this weekend.

The company that makes Nathan’s Skinless Beef Franks” and “Curtis Beef Master Franks” is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs.

The meat was pulled from store shelves beginning Friday after customers said they found metal in the packages.

The potentially contaminated meats were in Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks with a use by date of Aug. 19, 2017 — and Curtis Beef Master brand beef franks with a date of June 15, 2017.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick

