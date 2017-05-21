UPDATE: Ingham County malware attack

Last month, a malware attack crippled Ingham County’s computer systems targeting confidential financial information.

We now know, that it cost the county $86,495 to fix it.

The attack affected 1,600 work stations and wasn’t contained until nearly 2-weeks later.

County employees worked for days to get the issue resolved, but now county officials say it’s all about making sure this doesn’t happen again.

The county’s public information officer says, security is always a concern, and this attack is a big wake up call.

“There are a lot of things that we can do to make ourselves more secure, nothing will ever make us perfectly safe, just the way is going, there’s always someone who has a better way to get in. But we can minimize the damage, we can make sure that we can recover quickly and we can make sure that our data is protected and our users can do what they need to do,” says Ingham County Information Officer, Deb Fett.

Officials say moving forward, the county computer system will be monitored and updated on an on-going basis.

In addition to that, an extra firewall has been put in place to add more security.

Officials say, over the next few years, efforts will take place to ensure the safety of county residents, something computer experts say, is critical with the ever increasing threat of cyber incidents.

“New threats are being found every time that an old threat is patched, so imagine that you’re on a boat and holes keep being created holes, you patch one hole and then you have to patch another when another hole is created,” says Communications Director at Liquid Web, Cale Sauter.

County officials say, putting new measures in place to protect the county network will cost the county more than $1-million.