Lansing Police investigating homicide of 27-year-old Man

(WLNS) – Lansing Police were called to the 1 thousand block of Kalamazoo Street where they found a 27-year-old man dead in the home.

LPD Sgt. Kevin Kilbourne told 6 News, an alarm went off at the home around 6:45 a.m. and police found the man dead in the house when they arrived.

Investigators have been at the home all morning, and police are waiting for a crime investigation unit from MSP to assist in finding more details on the murder.

Police have not confirmed if they are looking for a suspect at this point.

People around the area say they have never seen someone come in or go out of the home before.

6 News will be here for you with updates as we get them.