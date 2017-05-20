“Lids for Kids” spreads awareness of bicycle safety

Summer’s almost here, which means it’s time to break out the bikes and spread awareness about riding safely.

To make that happen, Lansing Firefighters teamed up with local doctors and law-firms and passed out hundreds of helmets to kids in Mid-Michigan.

It’s part of an effort called, “Lid’s for Kids.”

To some, helmets may seem dorky or uncool. But to others, it’s one important safety measure that can mean the difference between life and death.

“My wife and I got the call while we were at work, and he was air-lifted to U of M Hospital,” says Dan Callender.

Callender’s son, Henry, was hit by a car while riding his bike.

“We didn’t know if he was going to make it at all,” says Callender.

While Henry followed safety protocols, Callender says, it only took seconds for things to go horribly wrong.

“They were waiting for the car to go by and so they were pulled off to the side of the road and stopped, so they were not moving and the driver just was just distracted enough that she got too close to the bikers,” says Callender.

Now, two years later, Henry is alive and well. Something his dad says wouldn’t be possible if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet.

It’s that very reason, Callender works to inform others about bike safety today.

During the “Lid’s for Kid’s” even, children had the opportunity to take home a free, fitted, helmet.

Making sure it fit’s properly, is critical, according to President and CEO of Brain Injury Association of Michigan, Tom Constand.

“If it rides loose you might think it looks cool, but it does no use when you start falling and that helmet is all over the place and it doesn’t protect your head like it should,” says Constand.

Fitting a helmet is simple, Constand says, all you have to do is make sure no more than two fingers fit between the helmet and a child’s head.

It’s a simple step that can prevent a terrible tragedy from happening.

“I don’t think people really realize how much a bike helmet can do, even with a car going 35 miles an hour hitting you square in the back, the bike helmet can save your life,” says Callender.

Experts say, 85% of bike-related injuries and fatalities can be prevented, just by wearing a helmet.