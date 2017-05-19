Traffic reminders for East Lansing Art Fair weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 54th annual East Lansing Art Fair is set for this weekend and, in addition to 174 artists, tens of thousands of visitors will pour into downtown East Lansing.

The Art Festival is a street fair so commuting through East Lansing could prove difficult this weekend.

Festival tents will cover Albert Avenue from MAC to Evergreen Avenue this weekend.

Starting today at noon MAC will be closed from Grand River to Albert Avenue.

Abbot Road will be also be closed from Grand River to Elizabeth Street.

Expect closures to start this morning and to last through 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Festival organizers invite you to park in the Grove Street parking lot with access from Elizabeth Street but be advised that the Albert, Abbot and City Hall West surface lots will close this morning and won’t re-open until Sunday night.

You may remember last year that 11 pieces of art were stolen from various vendors.

Thanks to security video the artwork was located and returned.

Organizers have hired extra security this year as a deterrent to would be thieves.