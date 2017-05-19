“Stella” Pet Of The Day May 19

Meet “Stella”, our Pet Of The Day today. Stella is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell girl. Take a good look at those stunning green eyes! Stella is very friendly, loves people and greets everyone who comes to visit her. She is a gentle, playful cat. Stella should do well with other pets if she’s given enough time to adjust. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Stella by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.
