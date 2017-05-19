Skubick: Political fallout of White House probe felt in State Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With the appointment of a special council to investigate the Trump administration, the political fallout is being discussed in the halls of the State Capitol.

State Senator Jack Brandenburg declares “I think it’s a bit of a witch hunt.”

And Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr had a different view “No, I don’t think it’s a witch hunt. It’s a real concern.”

Democrats are comparing this probe to the Watergate probe of former President Richard Nixon which lead to his resignation.

When this reporter asked Sen. Hertel if it is fair to compare Nixon and Trump, he said “I think it’s very fair. There may not be the same result but there’s lots of smoke.”

And Sen. Brandenburg responded with “Nixon knew what was going on and he did try to obstruct justice. I don’t think Donald Trump came anywhere near that.” The senator doesn’t believe the probe will prove anything.

Republican Senator Joe Hune is also standing by his man in the White House.

“I think the folks that are all worked up are inside the belt way, the normal swamp beasts and he will be just fine.” Sen. Hune claims he’s seen nothing that the President has done wrong.

Michigan U.S. Senator Stabenow and Peters welcome the probe, as do Michigan Republican congressmen Fred Upton and Justin Amash.

But there’s been no reaction from local congressman Mike Bishop and other Michigan Republican congressmen.

Moderate Republican State Senator Wayne Schmidt voted from Mr. Trump. “If there is something that needs to be investigated, I would prefer that the system takes care of that and let the checks and balances work.”