Police search for Brooklyn smoke shop robbers

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on for two suspects in connection with the robbery of a Brooklyn smoke shop last night.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Columbia Township Police Department were called to the Smokin’ Sam’s Tobacco Shop in the 100 block of S. Main.
They found two suspects had forced their way through a side window and forced a clerk into a restroom.
The suspects had threatened the clerk, claiming they had a gun, but no gun was ever seen.
After grabbing an undisclosed amount of money the suspects ran away.
The clerk was not injured.
A K-9 team tracked the suspects through part of Brooklyn until the trail stopped.
Both suspects are men but a description is available for only one.
That man is a white male, 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and is about 30 years old.
He was wearing light-colored shorts, dark t-shirt and a backpack.
No description is available for the second suspect.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.