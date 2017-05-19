Police search for Brooklyn smoke shop robbers

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on for two suspects in connection with the robbery of a Brooklyn smoke shop last night.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Columbia Township Police Department were called to the Smokin’ Sam’s Tobacco Shop in the 100 block of S. Main.

They found two suspects had forced their way through a side window and forced a clerk into a restroom.

The suspects had threatened the clerk, claiming they had a gun, but no gun was ever seen.

After grabbing an undisclosed amount of money the suspects ran away.

The clerk was not injured.

A K-9 team tracked the suspects through part of Brooklyn until the trail stopped.

Both suspects are men but a description is available for only one.

That man is a white male, 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and is about 30 years old.

He was wearing light-colored shorts, dark t-shirt and a backpack.

No description is available for the second suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Columbia Township Police Department at 517-592-3122.

