Panel: Hike pay of state elected officials, lawmakers excluded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A panel is recommending that Michigan restore the pay of statewide elected officials to levels that were in place before a 10 percent cut was imposed in 2010.

The State Officers Compensation Commission said Friday that the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state should receive 10 percent pay hikes. It also said Supreme Court justices should receive their first raise since 2002.

Pay levels ultimately are set by the Legislature, which has been reluctant to vote for pay hikes and previously cut the pay of legislators and others during the economic downturn.

The commission, which meets every two years, says pay should be boosted to attract quality public servants. It did not recommend a pay hike for legislators.