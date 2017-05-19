Officials: Man who ran over pedestrians was ‘hearing voices’

By Published:
A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was “hearing voices.”

Police say 26-year-old Richard Rojas struck 23 people in New York City’s Times Square Thursday, killing Alyssa Elsman, 18, of Portage before his car was stopped by a row of steel security barriers.

Two law enforcement officials say Rojas told police he was hearing voices and expected to die. The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

After the wreck, Rojas emerged from his vehicle running, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders.

It was not immediately clear when Rojas would get a lawyer or be arraigned.

