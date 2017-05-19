Michigan confirms its 1st West Nile virus activity of 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Officials say they’ve confirmed the first West Nile virus activity for Michigan in 2017 in three birds.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday the virus was identified in a turkey found in Barry County as well as a crow in Kalamazoo County and a crow in Saginaw County. The birds were found sick or dead in early May and tested positive this week.

People are being warned to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, which can transmit the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, confusion, muscles weakness and severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.

Last year, the state says there were 43 serious illnesses and three deaths related to West Nile virus in Michigan.

ONLINE: West Nile virus