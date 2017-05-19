Lansing mayor candidate’s eligibility reviewed today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Election Commission will meet today to discuss whether one man who’s running for the office of mayor has lived in the city long enough to qualify.

The city charter requires mayoral candidates live in the city for one year prior to taking office.

The city clerk’s office and the law department say after looking over the filing documents and voting history of candidate Mark Townsend they have enough evidence to question whether he’s been a resident of Lansing long enough to make the cut.

Townsend will have a chance to provide documents supporting his Lansing residency at the meeting.

The commission will hear his arguments and make a decision.

