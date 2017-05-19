Jackson names new Director of Police and Fire Services

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – For the past five months the city of Jackson has been looking for a new Director of Police and Fire Services after the retirement of the former chief.

As it turns out the next chief was very familiar.

Deputy Police Chief Elmer Hitt, who had been serving as interim director, was named to be the new chief today.

Hitt succeeds Matthew Heins, who retired at the end of 2016.

“It speaks to Elmer’s qualifications that he rose to the top of all candidates both within the Jackson Police Department and outside it,” City Manager Patrick Burtch said.

Hitt is a graduate of Northwest High School and joined the Jackson Police Department as a cadet in 1996.

He became a patrol officer in 1997, a sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2010 and deputy chief in 2015.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as the city of Jackson’s director of police and fire services,” Hitt said.

The city interviewed several candidates before arriving at the decision to promote Hitt into the chief’s position.

